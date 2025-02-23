How to mark all messages on your iPhone as read and delete unwanted ones — the easy way

The iMessage application with unread messages on an iPhone. Photo: Osmancan Gurdogan/Anadolu

Many people receive both important SMS and spam messages from mobile operators or marketing companies on their iPhone. The gradual accumulation of a large number of messages can make it difficult to find the ones you need, so sometimes you want to quickly clean up your inbox. In the new version of iOS 18, Apple has changed some interface elements, which makes it difficult for many users to find the settings they need right away.

TechViral explains how to mark all messages as read in one click and how to delete them immediately.

How to mark all messages as read on iPhone

To mark all messages as read, you need to follow these steps:

open the Messages application on the home screen of your iPhone;

then you will see a list of all received SMS;

click on "Filters" in the upper left corner;

in the menu that appears, select "All messages";

in the upper right corner, click on the icon with three dots in a circle;

select "Select message" from the menu options available.

Now you can manually mark the required SMS or use the "Mark all as read" button in the lower left corner.

How to delete all messages on iPhone

If you want to not only unmark unread messages but also delete them completely, follow these steps:

go to the Messages application on the iPhone home screen;

view the list of received SMS;

click on "Filters" in the upper left corner;

in the new menu, select "All messages";

in the upper right corner, click on the three dots icon;

select "Select messages" from the list of options;

tick all the messages you want to delete and click "Delete";

confirm your choice by selecting "Delete" again in the confirmation window;

return to the previous menu and click on the "Recently deleted" folder;

select the required SMS and press "Delete all".

Please note that once deleted from the Recently Deleted folder, messages disappear permanently, so make sure you check them beforehand.

As a reminder, Google has added one useful Android feature to the iPhone that allows you to search for information without having to take a screenshot or open a new tab.

We also wrote that it can happen to anyone that sometimes they suddenly forget their phone number. This is especially inconvenient when you need to share it with someone. If you’re an iPhone user, there are several ways to help you quickly find it out.