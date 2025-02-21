How to turn off location detection on iPhone — Step-by-step guide

A man holding a smartphone with a navigation map open. Photo: Unsplash

Protecting your privacy is an important aspect of using smartphones, and the best option is to control your location data. This will help you avoid many security and privacy issues. If you're an iPhone user and often share your location with different apps, it's time to review which apps have access to this information and deny access if necessary.

TechViral explains how to disable location services on your iPhone.

Turn off location sharing in iPhone settings

To turn off location sharing in Settings, follow these simple steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone;

Scroll down and tap Privacy & Security;

Click Location Services;

On the next screen, toggle off the Location Services option;

Confirm the deactivation by clicking Turn off.

Disable location sharing for specific apps

If you don't want to turn off location services in general, you can choose which apps you want to turn off location services for:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone;

Scroll down and tap Privacy & Security;

Click Location Services;

Scroll down to see all the apps that have requested access to your location;

On the next screen, tap the name of the app and select Never.

This will prevent the selected app from tracking your location.

Disable location detection for system services

iOS has certain background location tracking features that you can turn off. To do this:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone;

Scroll down and tap Privacy & Security;

Tap Location Services;

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap System Services;

On the next screen, you will see several system services that have access to your location data. To stop sharing, clear the radio button next to them;

Confirm the disconnect by tapping Disable.

Turn off location sharing for Find My iPhone

The Find My iPhone app, which helps you locate your lost or stolen device, also uses your iPhone's location information. If you are concerned about privacy, you can turn off location access for this application. To do this:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone;

Scroll down and tap Privacy & Security;

Tap Location Services;

Click Share My Location;

On the next screen, select Find My iPhone;

Toggle the Find My iPhone switch off.

