Mobile Photoshop for iPhone from Adobe — What are the features and price

Adobe Photoshop on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

Adobe has announced the release of a mobile version of its popular Photoshop graphics and design software, initially for iOS. The Android version is scheduled for the end of 2025.

What does the mobile version of Photoshop offer?

The new Photoshop app on iPhone lets users work with free and paid features that have been adapted for the mobile screen. It offers tools similar to the desktop version, such as layers and masks, but optimized for smartphones. It also integrates with the paid web version of Photoshop.

For those who want to take full advantage of the mobile app and Photoshop web interface, Adobe offers a subscription for $7.99 per month. At the same time, all current paid Photoshop plans include access to the mobile version, the company notes.

With the release of Photoshop on mobile devices, Adobe aims to reach a new audience, especially younger users who are accustomed to creating creative materials directly on smartphones. In its announcement, Adobe emphasized that it built this version from the ground up to enable "a new generation of image and design enthusiasts" to take full advantage of Photoshop.

With free access, you can combine and blend images, create selections, and work with layers and masks. You can also use Tap Select to change or delete parts of photos and apply spot-correction tools. Also included are tools based on Adobe Firefly artificial intelligence, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand.

Free users also have access to a huge library of free Adobe Stock assets, as well as direct integration with other Adobe applications, including Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Lightroom.

With a paid subscription, you can continue working on the same project in the web version of Photoshop for fine-tuning and additional control. Paid users also get an enhanced set of AI features, including similar and reference image generation, more than 20,000 fonts, and the ability to import custom fonts.

Among other premium features:

Object Select for precise selection of individual elements;

Magic Wand for selective corrections;

Remove Tool for removing unwanted objects;

Clone Stamp for hiding;

Content-Aware Fill to automatically fill in certain areas of the image.

The paid version also lets you lighten or darken selected areas of an image, and use advanced blend modes to create transparency and special visual effects.

The new version of Photoshop for iPhone is available now from the Apple App Store in most countries.

