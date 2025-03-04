Samsung showed Asymmetric Flip — the strange folding smartphone without an external screen

The concept of the Samsung Asymmetric Flip folding smartphone. Photo: Android Authority

For the first time, Samsung Display demonstrated an improved version of its long-standing Flex G concept — now called Asymmetric Flip. While Samsung has previously focused primarily on the "book" format of three-fold devices, the screen panel manufacturer has now shown an alternative approach with a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. However, there are two fold lines instead of one.

Notebookcheck writes about it.

What is known about Asymmetric Flip

According to available information, the Asymmetric Flip inherits the appearance of the Galaxy Z Flip6, but without an external screen. In its current form, the device does not close completely, leaving a small gap. This feature may have a negative impact on the durability of the case if it is adapted to the real market.

The concept of the Samsung Asymmetric Flip smartphone. Photo: Notebookcheck

The concept of the Samsung Asymmetric Flip smartphone. Photo: Notebookcheck 1 / 2

In theory, this format helps to eliminate the central fold from flap smartphones. However, the Asymmetric Flip is taller than the regular Galaxy Z Flip when folded, which may contradict the key advantage of compact folding phones.

The unveiling of the Asymmetric Flip confirms that Samsung Display is developing three-fold panels not only for portrait-format devices, but also for flap smartphones. However, it is important to understand that Samsung Display does not produce gadgets itself, this is done by another division, Samsung Electronics. Therefore, there is no guarantee that Asymmetric Flip will actually go on sale.

In addition, in recent months, there has been a lot of talk about the possible release of Samsung’s first three-fold smartphone into mass production. The device is expected to appear later this year and resemble an improved version of the Flex G. The company has already shown this concept at previous exhibitions and brought it back to MWC 2025 in Barcelona.

If Samsung does decide to release a three-fold phone similar to the Asymmetric Flip, it could open up a new direction in the design of foldable devices. However, for now, we can only watch Samsung Display’s next steps and wait for official announcements from Samsung Electronics.

As a reminder, Samsung is expected to launch three mid-budget smartphones in March — Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56. The company made the announcement in a series of short videos for the Indian market.

We also wrote that renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 appeared online. The foldable smartphone is expected to be announced in July 2025.