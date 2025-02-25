Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Photos, features and release date

A man holds a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Photos showing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to be announced in July 2025, have been leaked online. Thanks to information from Onleaks, we have the first set of CAD images revealing the main features of the new product, according to Android Headlines.

Main design changes

The most noticeable difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its predecessors is a significant reduction in thickness. When unfolded, the device is about 4.5 mm thick, and when folded, it's 9.5 mm with the camera protrusion (approximately 9 mm without it). This form factor makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 about 1.1 mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and 0.4 mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE. However, it's still not thinner than the thinnest "book" foldable smartphones, such as the OPPO Find N5 (4.2 mm) and HONOR Magic V3 (4.4 mm).

The developers have also enlarged the screens:

The internal one now has a diagonal of approximately 8.2 inches;

The outer one — 6.5 inches.

This makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 one of the largest internal displays in the category of "book" folding smartphones, exceeding the current 8.12 inches of the OPPO Find N5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render. Photo: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render. Photo: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render. Photo: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render. Photo: OnLeaks 1 / 4

According to preliminary data, the dimensions of the Fold 7 are approximately 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5 mm. This means that the front screen has become wider compared to previous models. Samsung continues to expand the external display to make it more convenient for everyday use. The exact aspect ratio is not yet known, but we can assume that the device will be about 11 mm wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when unfolded.

Performance and autonomy

It is expected that the heart of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, the same one that is installed in the flagship Galaxy S25. It is possible that a 7-core version will be used, as in the OPPO Find N5, for better thermal efficiency. There were rumors of a possible switch to Exynos 2500 in some regions, but given the joint projects between Samsung and Qualcomm, this is an unlikely scenario.

The battery is likely to retain its 4400 mAh capacity, as in previous generations of the Z Fold. However, given the optimizations that the company has made in the flagship Galaxy S25 line, users can expect improved battery life.

Cameras

The main camera gets a major update — it is now a 200-megapixel sensor, similar to the one that appeared in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE after the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The main module is complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The outer display is equipped with a 10-megapixel front-facing camera, and the inner screen has a 4-megapixel camera below the display.

Probable release date

Usually, Samsung releases its flagship foldable phones a little earlier than its predecessors every year. However, this time the Galaxy S25 series appeared later than usual, so the presentation of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (and Flip 7) may be delayed. However, the official announcement is still expected to take place in mid-July 2025.

