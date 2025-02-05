Time to update your phone — Samsung stops supporting many models

Samsung smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung continues to surprise users with announcements of new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. At the same time, 11 models of Galaxy smartphones will no longer be supported for updates in 2025. This list may expand throughout the year as more and more devices reach the end of their update life cycle.

This was reported by Gizchina.

Which Samsung smartphones will no longer receive updates?

Samsung is one of the leaders among Android smartphone manufacturers when it comes to software support. Some of the company's devices receive up to seven years of software and security updates. This applies not only to flagship models, but also to mid-range devices such as the new Galaxy A16 5G.

However, even with such long-term support, sooner or later updates stop. In 2025, the company will stop updates for the following models:

Samsung Galaxy A02s;

Samsung Galaxy A12;

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE;

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra;

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S20+;

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S20;

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G.

Most of them were released in 2020, when Samsung provided its devices with only one or two updates, except for the flagship models. In particular, the Galaxy A02s, A12 and W21 5G officially lost support in January 2025. The Galaxy S20 series will continue to receive some security updates, but overall support is already coming to an end.

As a reminder, traditionally, the beginning of each new year is marked by a presentation from Samsung. In 2025, at the Unpacked event, the company unveiled the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which received in-depth integration with Google Gemini Artificial Intelligence.

We also wrote that Samsung is a leader in the affordable smartphone market. Whatever the user's needs, the company has a suitable option.