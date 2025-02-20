Samsung unveiled budget Galaxy A06 5G — Prices and specifications

Samsung A06 5G. Photo: Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy A06 5G, the first smartphone in the A0 series to support 5G. Despite the moderate price, the model promises four OS updates, which is the level of some flagships, while other manufacturers have half as many updates, according to GSMArena.

Samsung A06 5G prices and specifications

The smartphone is equipped with a Dimensity 6300 processor and supports 12 5G bands. Right out of the box, it runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 — something even the Samsung Galaxy S24 doesn’t have yet. As mentioned, it will receive four OS updates (as opposed to only two for the 4G version of the A06), and security updates will continue until early 2030.

The Galaxy A06 5G has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels (20:9 aspect ratio), but unlike its predecessor, this screen has a higher refresh rate of 90 Hz. One of the new features of the A06 is the side fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone has three cameras:

50 MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus) capable of recording 1080p video at 30 frames per second with slow-motion video mode (720p at 120fps);

2 MP depth sensor;

8 MP (f/2.0) front camera located in the screen notch.

The Galaxy A06 5G is equipped with USB-C, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. The memory can be expanded with microSD cards.

The 5000 mAh battery supports 25W fast charging. The case is 8 mm thick and weighs 191 g, but the 5G version has better protection with an IP54 rating.

For now, the device is only available in India and is expected to enter the global market soon. The junior Galaxy A06 5G with 4/64 GB is priced at $120, while the senior version with 6/128 GB is priced at $150.

The smartphone is available in three colors: black, gray and light green.

