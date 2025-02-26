Samsung announced three budget smartphones at once — they will be updated to Android 21

The Samsung Electronics sign in front of the Samsung Electronics Nano City campus. Photo: Kim Soo-hyeon/REUTERS

Samsung is preparing to unveil its new mid-budget smartphones — Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56. The company plans to launch the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 models in the coming days, after which it will focus on the release of the aforementioned Galaxy A series devices.

SamMobile writes about it.

Samsung India recently released short videos that hint at the upcoming release of the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56. The video shows a triple main camera, which is consistent with the previously released renders of the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56.

Samsung also promises that the new Galaxy A series models will receive six major Android updates. As the smartphones are likely to run on Android 15 with One UI 7.0 out of the "box", users can expect to upgrade to Android 21 in the future.

What to expect from Galaxy A26, A36 and A56

Model numbers for these devices have already appeared on Samsung’s official website. The characteristics of the smartphones are as follows:

Galaxy A26:

120 Hz Super AMOLED screen with a U-shaped notch;

Exynos 1380 processor;

50 MP main camera;

5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support;

available in black, green, and white.

The rendering of the Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone. Photo: SamMobile

Galaxy A36:

OLED screen with a frequency of 120 Hz and a hole for the front camera;

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip from Samsung Foundry;

12 MP front camera;

5000 mAh battery with 45 W charging;

four color options — black, green, purple, and white.

The rendering of the Samsung Galaxy A36 smartphone. Photo: YTECHB

Galaxy A56:

Exynos 1580 processor with four high-performance cores and graphics based on AMD RDNA3;

50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and 12 MP front camera;

5000 mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging;

likely colors — black, green, pink, and white.

The rendering of the Samsung Galaxy A56 smartphone. Photo: SamMobile

It is expected that all three models will be officially launched next month.

As a reminder, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A06 5G, the first smartphone in the A0 series to support 5G. For a small price, it promises four OS updates, which is equal to the level of some flagships (competitors often have half as many).

We also wrote that images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to be announced in July 2025, were leaked. The Onleaks publication allows us to take a look at the first CAD visualizations of this new product.