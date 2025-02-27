Samsung named the most valuable Galaxy smartphones — which models are included in the list

A Samsung smartphone. Photo: Pexels

Samsung is actively using high Trade-In values to attract buyers of new smartphones. Almost every offer includes a generous buy-back of old devices, and recently, the new program was launched in Korea and France that does not require the purchase of a new phone.

Forbes writes about it.

Which Samsung smartphones are the most valuable?

This provides an obvious advantage for both customers and the company itself. After all, a direct price cut could negatively affect the image of Samsung’s premium devices, while high Trade-In values encourage people to stay in the brand’s ecosystem. Also, since users typically upgrade their smartphones every 3.6 years, Samsung offers the most favorable conditions for models that are no more than four years old — and primarily for its own Galaxy phones.

If you want to get the most for your old device, it’s best to turn it in while it’s still supported by software updates. Then the Trade-In value will be the highest.

Forbes points out that this also opens up opportunities for those who are hunting for bargains. Some people buy inexpensive second-hand phones to use them for Trade-Ins at a better price when Samsung launches another promotion.

According to the author of the article, in recent years, there has been a trend that several Samsung models have regularly become the most profitable for exchange:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — estimated at about USD 500 (on the secondary market, it is sold for less than USD 250).

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — now they give up to USD 600, previously it was about USD 400 (available on the secondary market for less than USD 200).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus — up to USD 400 (on the secondary market — from USD 200 to 250).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — up to USD 350 (on the secondary market — from USD 100 to 160).

If you are planning to buy any of these models second-hand (in order to use Trade-In later), make sure that it meets all Samsung’s criteria. The company’s official website lists the conditions according to which the device must be functional, without serious damage, and with an unbroken screen.

The amount of the assessment also depends on the model of the new smartphone you are planning to buy. For example, for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the amount may be one, and for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it may be different.

As a reminder, Samsung is expected to launch three mid-budget smartphones in March — Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56. The company made the announcement in a series of short videos for the Indian market.

We also wrote that renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 appeared online. The foldable smartphone is expected to be announced in July 2025.