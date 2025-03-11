Apple prepares the major iOS redesign in 2025 — what will change?

Apple iPhone smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

With the release of the new version of iOS, Apple may significantly change the appearance of the entire system at the end of 2025. It is expected to update the style of icons, menus, applications, windows, and system buttons.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Which version of iOS will have a major redesign?

Changes are coming to iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS Appl16, and they will affect many elements of the operating system. The updates also aim to simplify the use of Apple devices and make everything more consistent across all software. As noted, the new design will be inspired by the visionOS operating system for the Vision Pro AR headset.

The design update will be the largest for Mac devices since macOS Big Sur and the largest for iOS since iOS 7, despite the fact that the mobile system design was already updated not so long ago. However, it is noted that Apple is not going to combine its operating systems for unification.

Apple is expected to officially announce the changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which is due to take place in June, as it usually does. However, this year, the company has not yet announced the date of the event.

