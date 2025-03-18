5 Best Mid-Range Android Smartphones — Power at an Affordable Price

Phone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Recently, manufacturers have managed to bring mid-range devices to a new level in the smartphone market. Most of them are not inferior to flagship devices in terms of power and functionality, and can be much cheaper.

UNIAN writes about five such smartphones.

Which are the best mid-range smartphones in 2025?

In the spring of 2025, several balanced models will be available on the market, which are worth considering for purchase.

Xiaomi 14T

This is a mid-range model that can be mistaken for a flagship device at first.

Xiaomi 14T smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The smartphone stands out for its 144Hz OLED screen with a 6.67-inch screen size, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4000 nits of brightness. The cameras are also excellent, and the charging power of up to 67W won't keep you at the wall outlet all the time.

The downsides include the lack of wireless charging and the absence of cool AI features that competitors have.

Prices start at $399.

OnePlus Nord 4

One of the best representatives of this price segment.

OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The smartphone has a metal body, which is not so common on the modern market, an almost flagship main camera, and a six-year warranty for updates.

The disadvantages are the lack of a telephoto lens and not the most powerful Snapdragon chip.

Prices start at $449.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

It's a great all-around smartphone that gives you access to good cameras, a powerful battery, and a long time of support for new updates. The device also has an excellent 120Hz screen, which is something the South Korean company has always had a lot of pride in.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G smartphone. Photo: Samsung

If you consider this phone before buying, you should pay attention to the plastic body and mediocre performance of the Exynos 1380 chip.

Prices start at $299.

Google Pixel 8a

An affordable smartphone from the famous tech giant.

Google Pixel 8a smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It gives you access to advanced AI features and some of the best cameras in this price segment for an inexpensive price. One of the biggest advantages is seven years of system updates until 2031.

Of course, not everything can be perfect, so the smartphone has slow charging and a not-so-exceptional battery.

Prices start at $390.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The smartphone has a gorgeous OLED screen and supports turbocharging with up to 120W. The device can fully accumulate a charge in just 19 minutes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The device also has a premium design with a premium finish, and the main camera sensor is 200 megapixels.

Despite this, the smartphone has some performance issues and will only receive updates for three years.

Prices start at $280.

See why Samsung’s budget smartphone is better than Galaxy S25.

Also, buying a demo phone — things you need to know.