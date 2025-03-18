Samsung announces when to expect Android 15 on older devices — the exact date

The appearance of the Samsung One UI 7 shell. Photo: Samsung

Samsung has officially unveiled when One UI 7 based on Android 15 will be launched for other Samsung smartphones. The update will bring the new design, more control over the user interface, and AI features.

It is stated on the Samsung website.

When will One UI 7 be rolled out to Samsung devices?

The official launch of One UI 7 will start on April 7. The update will be available beginning with the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 series, gradually expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Later, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 6 series, as well as Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets will receive the update.

The new version of the shell has a simple and emotional design that provides users with a streamlined and holistic experience. The Now Bar feature, which is somewhat reminiscent of the iPhone's Dynamic Island, allows users to receive real-time updates from the apps that matter most right now.

One UI 7 also offers an AI-based experience. New features will help simplify everyday tasks by minimizing the need to switch between apps.

Deep integration with Google Gemini allows you to control your device by simply talking to it. A long press of the side button activates voice search, where you can ask AI to find the information you want for free. Natural search is also available in the settings. All the user has to do is say, "My eyes are tired," and Gemini will offer functions to adjust the brightness or switch on the screen for eye comfort.

