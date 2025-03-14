Samsung will add the feature not seen since 2019 to the Galaxy S26 Ultra — details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

The Galaxy S25 Ultra tops most ratings of the best camera phones among Android smartphones. It has become known that Samsung plans to make the next flagship's photographic capabilities even more flexible by bringing back a feature that last appeared in 2019.

It was reported by Tom's Guide.

What feature Samsung plans to bring back to the next flagship

The Chinese social network Weibo has leaked information from Ice Universe, who reports that Samsung is planning to add the ability to change the aperture for the main camera in the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

This will allow the phone to control how much light the sensor absorbs, which will affect the available field of view. For example, if the feature is available for the main camera, a wider aperture will create a shallow depth of field with a brighter image, while a narrower one will allow you to focus on an object from a shorter distance.

It will also have a positive effect on video shooting, as there will be fewer sharp jumps when moving from bright to dark conditions and vice versa.

This feature may sound rather niche, but in the right hands, it can provide greater flexibility. This feature first appeared in 2018 in the Galaxy S9 series, then in the Galaxy S10 series, and then disappeared in the Galaxy S20 series. You could choose between f/1.5 and f/2.4. This is not as flexible as, for example, in Xiaomi 14 Ultra, where you can adjust in increments of 0.01.

As a reminder, Samsung plans to significantly update the design and cameras in Galaxy Z Fold 7. The information has not yet been officially confirmed, but numerous rumors are emerging from insiders.

We also wrote that at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Samsung Display showed an interesting concept called Asymmetric Flip. This device has the book-like format of the foldable smartphone, which can be folded three times, but in a non-standard way.