Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 detailed leak — what changes will the cameras get?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung aims to change the design of the Galaxy Z Fold line with the next update. There is no official information from the South Korean company yet, but numerous rumors on the web suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have an improved design.

Phone Arena writes about it.

What changes will Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 receive?

What is already known for sure is that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The camera system, namely the main sensor, will also receive an update. Rumor has it that instead of a 50-megapixel module, the smartphone will have a 200-megapixel main sensor. As for the rest of the cameras, they are likely to remain the same, and Samsung can only optimize the software. The final camera system may look like this:

Main camera — 200 megapixels;

Ultra-wide-angle camera — 12 megapixels;

Telephoto camera — 10 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render. Photo: OnLeaks, AndroidHeadline

As for the front camera, it will be the 10-megapixel module, just like in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The new details in the report do not come as a surprise, as Samsung has already launched a foldable smartphone with a 200-megapixel main module — Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition for South Korea and China.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be announced sometime in July, while the company is also working on the triple-folding smartphone, which should also be expected in 2025.

