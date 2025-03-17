AstraZeneca to acquire EsoBiotec — everything we know about the USD 1 billion agreement

A scientist holds a medicine in his hands. Photo: Unsplash

The Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will acquire the biotechnology company EsoBiotec. The agreement may be worth up to USD one billion.

The announcement was made on the official website of AstraZeneca.

Details of the agreement

As noted, EsoBiotec has created the unique technology that allows genetic modification of immune cells directly in the patient's body (in vivo). The company's successes have not gone unnoticed by AstraZeneca, whose scientists are developing cell therapy, especially in the field of cancer treatment. The company not only invests in its own developments but also acquires promising technologies.

The EsoBiotec acquisition will enhance the company's prospects for creating revolutionary cell therapy methods that take minutes to develop. As explained by AstraZeneca, this approach allows cell therapy to be administered via a simple intravenous injection without depleting the patient's immune system.

According to preliminary information, AstraZeneca will take control of 100% of EsoBiotec's shares after the agreement.

