Google has updated the Find My Device feature — you can spy on people from your contacts

The 3D-printed Android logo in front of the displayed cyber code. Photo: Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

Google has updated its Find My Device feature to show not only your Android devices but also the map of your friends and family members who have shared their location with you. The feature was announced last week and is now available to more users.

The Verge writes about it.

How the updated Find My Device feature works for Android

Friends and family members can now see each other's locations on Google Maps. The Find My Device app has learned to perform a dual function, making it easier to find both things and people in one place. The map also shows the location of friends who have shared data from Google Maps on iOS.

The updated Find My Device feature on Android. Photo: The Verge

To start showing your location, as well as see the location of your contacts, you need to go to the People tab in the Find My Device app. Next to it, you will see a tab that shows who you share your location data with and allows you to change the duration for which this information is broadcast.

With the new update, the app now resembles Find My on the iPhone, which has a split-screen interface with a map at the top and devices or people at the bottom.

