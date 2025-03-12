How to install an app on Android if it’s not available in your country — the easy way

Google Play logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: IMAGO/Zoonar

Users can download almost all popular apps and games from the Google Play Store, but there are times when the apps you want to install are not available in your country. There is the workaround that allows you to download Android apps using simple steps.

TechViral writes about it.

How to download an Android app that is not available in your country

To do this, you need to use any Android VPN app to change your device’s IP address. For example, let’s say you want to download PUBG Mobile, which is not available in your country but is available in the United States.

You need to connect to the US VPN server and then install the app from the Google Play Store. To do this:

First, open the VPN app on your smartphone;

Next, connect to the VPN server in the country where the app/game is available;

Connecting to the VPN server of the required country. Photo: TechViral

Once done, long press on the Google Play Store icon on your home screen and select "App Info";

On the Google Play Store App info screen, tap the Force Stop option. This will force-stop the app;

Once done, tap the Storage Usage button on the same screen.

On the Storage usage, tap Clear Cache;

Now open the Google Play Store (Make sure you’re connected to the VPN). Next, search for the app or game you want to install;

Google Play Store will allow you to download & install the app. Tap the "Install" button to install the app on your device.

If the app doesn’t show up, you need to clear the Google Play Store data as well. Then, create a new Google account with the US IP address (via VPN) and add it to your Android device. Once added, log in with the new Google Account and search for the app.

