How to check RAM usage on Android smartphones — instructions

Android has a recent application screen that shows you the available RAM, but there is no way to see which applications are using the most RAM. If you’re using an older version of Android, you’ll need to use a third-party application to check your RAM usage. However, on Android 10 and higher, you can view the memory usage of applications without having to install third-party applications.

Here’s how to check the RAM usage on an Android smartphone, as described by TechViral.

How to check RAM usage on Android 10 and later versions

If your phone is running Android 10 or later, you need to follow a few simple steps:

first, open the Settings application on your device. You can find it in the application menu or on the home screen;

scroll down and tap on the "About phone" section;

on the "About phone" page, scroll down and find the "Build number" option. Press it 6-7 times in a row to activate the developer mode;

now go back to the previous page and tap on "Developer settings";

in the "Developer settings" section, click on "Memory";

on the memory usage page, scroll down and tap on the option "Memory usage by application".

Now you can see all the applications that are using your RAM. You can set up a time frame to see RAM usage at a specific point in time.

How to check RAM usage on Samsung smartphones

If you’re using a Samsung device, you don’t need to activate developer mode to check your memory usage. Samsung has a built-in feature that automatically detects and terminates apps and processes that are consuming too much memory. You can find the feature by following these steps:

first, open the "Settings" application on your Samsung smartphone;

scroll down to the bottom and tap on the "Battery & device care" option;

on the "Battery and device care" page, click on the "Memory" option;

now you can see the memory usage in real time;

to free up memory, click the "Clear Now" button.

How to check memory usage on your Google Pixel

The steps to check memory usage on Google Pixel smartphones are slightly different. On Google devices, you need to:

launch the "Settings" application on your Pixel;

scroll down and click on "About phone";

then tap on "Build number" seven times to activate developer mode;

go to Settings — System — Developer settings;

in the "Developer settings" section, tap on "Memory".

Now you can see the total amount of RAM your phone is currently using.

