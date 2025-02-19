How to track a lost Android smartphone by IMEI — instructions

A man with a smartphone in his hands. Photo: Unsplash

Android offers users many features, making it the choice of billions of mobile users. Connecting your Google account allows you to perform many actions with your Android, including tracking your phone. To track a lost Android phone, you need to know its IMEI number. But what if you don’t have this number?

TechViral tells you how to find the IMEI number of a lost Android device.

How to find the IMEI number of a phone using Find My Device

Google’s Find My Device service is available for all Android smartphones. As soon as you connect your phone to your Google account, Find My Device service automatically saves information about your phone.

Even if your phone has location services turned off, you can check the connected phone and its IP address using Google’s Find My Device service. To do this, you need to

open your favorite web browser (Google Chrome is recommended);

when the browser opens, go to the special web page;

make sure that you are logged in to the same Google account as on your phone;

your connected phone will appear on the left;

click on the information button next to your smartphone model or on the settings icon in the upper left corner;

you will now see the device information. Write down the IMEI number.

This way, you can find the IMEI number of any Android device you have that is logged into your Google account.

This way, you can find your lost device and track down the person who has it.

