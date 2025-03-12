Google Photos received the new feature of deletion from the company’s servers — how to use it

The Google Photos app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

Android Google Photos has the feature that deletes images and videos stored on Google’s servers without deleting them from your device. Previously, it was only available for iOS.

Android Authority writes about it.

How to use the new feature in Google Photos

The Undo Device Backup feature allows you to delete media stored on Google’s servers without affecting the copies on your device. Any photos and videos deleted using this feature will still be available on your smartphone. However, once you delete a cloud backup, the Backup feature in Google Photos will be automatically disabled for that device.

To access the new feature to completely delete your photo and video backup, follow these steps:

Open the Google Photos app on your Android device;

Tap your profile picture or initial on the top, followed by Photos Settings, and then Backup;

Scroll to view the off-screen items below;

Tap "Undo backup for this device.";

Check the box that says, "I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos.";

Tap "Delete Google Photos backup."

