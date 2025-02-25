Google Drive got video transcription — how the new feature works

Google search service on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

Google announced the introduction of the ability to create searchable video transcripts in Google Drive. This option is gradually becoming available to all Google Workspace users, starting on February 24 and ending on March 26.

It was reported by The Verge.

Why do you need video transcription?

Transcripts look similar to what you can see on YouTube. If a video has an available transcript, it appears in a special sidebar where the text is presented in blocks with timestamps.

Creation and storage of video transcripts in Google Drive. Photo: The Verge

During playback, each block is highlighted in accordance with the video fragment. The search field is located at the top of the panel, and clicking on any block of text will take you to the corresponding moment in the recording. To see the transcript, click on the settings icon at the bottom of the player and select Transcription.

How to enable transcription

The transcripts feature appears only in videos with available subtitles (they are indicated by the CC button in the bottom panel of the Google Drive player). If the video doesn’t have subtitles, you can add them by right-clicking on the video file in Drive, selecting Manage caption tracks, and then Generate automatic captions.

