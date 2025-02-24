Google unveiled prices for Veo 2 — how much it costs to generate a video

The Veo 2 logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: VCG

Google company revealed the pricing of its new video generation tool — Veo 2, which was announced back in December. The cost of using the model has become the most expensive among all analogs.

It was reported by TechCrunch.

How much it costs to generate a video with Veo 2

According to the pricing page, the cost is 50 cents per second of video. This means that a minute of finished material will cost about USD 30, and an hour will cost USD 1,800.

Google DeepMind researcher John Barron compared this amount to the budget of the Marvel film company for the film "Avengers: Endgame", which officially amounted to USD 356 million — approximately USD 32 thousand per second of screen time.

Of course, Google’s clients will not necessarily use all the generated material, and it is unlikely that Veo 2 will create long blockbusters like The Avengers in the near future (the company’s announcement says it can generate clips lasting two minutes or more).

For an additional comparison, OpenAI recently provided access to its Sora video generation model to users with a paid ChatGPT Pro subscription worth USD 200 per month.

