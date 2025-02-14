YouTube updates Shorts — Now you can create AI videos using Veo 2

AI generator Veo 2 in YouTube Shorts. Photo: YouTube Official Blog

Last year, the Made on YouTube event introduced Dream Screen, a feature that allows you to create unique AI backgrounds for shorts using a text query. Users are already using it for creative remixes and educational materials to bring their ideas to life, according to the official YouTube blog.

YouTube allows using AI video generator for Shorts

Dream Screen has received a major update with the integration of Google DeepMind's latest video generation model, Veo 2, which significantly improves video quality and detail, and adds a new feature — the generation of individual video fragments that can be used in Shorts.

Now, if you need a particular scene but don't have the right footage, or just want to let your imagination run wild, you can simply enter a text query and the system will create a video that fits perfectly into your story or opens up a new world of content.

What has been improved in Veo 2

Specifically, the technology now produces videos with higher quality and more realistic physics and motion. Optimized algorithms make content creation faster, and you can now choose the style, lenses, and cinematic effect.

To take advantage of the new features, you need to:

open the Shorts;

select Green Screen;

press Dream Screen;

enter a text query;

select an image;

create a video.

If you want to create a clip to add to any Short you need to:

open the Shorts camera;

click Add;

select Create;

enter the query;

select an image;

click Create video;

select the length of the video.

YouTube uses SynthID watermarks and clear labeling to mark AI content.

The feature is already available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with plans to expand to other countries.

As a reminder, YouTube is testing new features for Premium subscribers. One of the most interesting is the ability to watch videos at up to 4x speed.

Previously, we wrote that Apple is planning to integrate tiny infrared cameras into the next version of AirPods.