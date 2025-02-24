5 books that will change your life — Recommended by Google Brain co-founder Andrew Yin

Google Brain co-founder Andrew Yin. Photo: Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu

Andrew Yin is a renowned expert in computer science and artificial intelligence. He believes that the path to personal transformation can begin with the right books that help you rethink life and expand your horizons.

Blinkist magazine has a list of five such books that Andrew Yin recommends.

Human Compatible by Stuart Russell

What will the development of advanced AI mean for humankind?

Human Compatible book cover. Photo: Future of Life Institute

Stuart Russell, one of the leading researchers in the field of artificial intelligence, discusses the problem of creating systems that act in accordance with human values and interests.

Life 3.0 — Max Tegmark

What will a world dominated by super-intelligent artificial intelligence look like?

Life 3.0 book cover. Photo: Yakaboo

Max Tegmark, a cosmologist at MIT, proposes to look at a possible reality in which AI surpasses human capabilities. The author weighs the potential risks and benefits of living in such a universe.

The Master Algorithm — Pedro Domingos

Is there a universal algorithm capable of extracting any knowledge from data?

The Master Algorithm book cover. Photo: Yakaboo

Pedro Domingos, a machine learning expert, talks about the search for a "master algorithm" that could become the driving force behind artificial general intelligence.

Superintelligence — Nick Bostrom

What happens when machines surpass human cognitive abilities?

Superintelligence book cover. Photo: amazon.com

Nick Bostrom, a philosopher from Oxford, describes what scenarios may unfold with the emergence of superintelligence and what dangers should be taken into account during its development.

Zero to One by Peter Thiel (co-authored with Blake Masters)

This is a practical look at entrepreneurship and innovation.

Zero to One book cover. Photo: Penguin Books Australia

The authors emphasize that real value comes from completely new ideas and products, not from competing in an already crowded marketplace. The book offers unique advice on how to build a successful business.

As a reminder, chatbots cannot be trusted when it comes to users' private information. Despite the fact that artificial intelligence tries to inspire trust, you shouldn't use it to get medical advice or share any financial information with it.

We also wrote that China is preparing for a new mission as part of its ambitious space program — in 2026, the country will send the flying robot detector to the Moon to search for frozen water.