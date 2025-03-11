Google added the new Gemini-based Gmail feature — how to use it

The logo of the Google Calendar application on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google Workspace users have a great new feature in Gmail that’s powered by Gemini AI. Now, you can add events to Google Calendar directly from an email.

TechCrunch writes about it.

How the new feature works

Gemini can automatically detect calendar-related content in emails and offer the "Add to Calendar" button. Clicking on it will open the sidebar in Gmail, where you will need to confirm the addition of the event to your calendar.

Adding an event to your calendar using Google Gemini. Photo: Google

While the feature is currently available only in English and on the web version of Gmail, other languages and support for mobile version are expected to be added later. Events that appear in the calendar using the new feature will not include other guests and will not appear in emails with already added events, such as restaurant, hotel, and airline reservations.

The feature is already available to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise users, as well as Gemini Education, Education Premium, or Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Earlier, Google added new features to the web version of Gmail that help users write emails, summarise topics, ask questions, and find specific information from emails in the inbox. Later, these features were added to the Gmail mobile app for iOS and Android.

As a reminder, if your old Gmail email address is no longer relevant or you want to change it to a more professional one, you can use the Gmail alias system to make it easier to transfer all your email, subscriptions, accounts, and other digital assets.

We also wrote that Google is planning to update access to Gmail. As part of the security update, users will no longer receive SMS messages to confirm their login, but instead, a QR code.