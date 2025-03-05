Use Google Gemini to the maximum — 5 features you should try

Google Gemini Live on a smartphone screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Google Gemini has powerful Artificial Intelligence features that can significantly improve the life of every user. The chatbot can provide shopping recommendations, summarize YouTube videos, and even plan trips.

Five ways to use Google Gemini are described by MakeUseOf.

Add Images to Your Prompt

Sometimes, simple text prompts to a chatbot may not be enough if you want to convey exactly what you’re looking for. If you’re trying to identify an object or analyze a complex diagram, you can add an image to your query to provide valuable context and lead to a more accurate answer.

You can add an image from either the camera or the gallery, and Gemini will analyze it and provide useful information. For example, you can upload a photo of a particular product to identify it or take a picture of a math problem to get a step-by-step solution.

Ask About What’s on Your Screen

Gemini on Android can check what is happening on the screen, and the user can ask it questions about it. For example, if you’re reading a news article in Chrome, you can ask Gemini to summarise the key points or even check facts from it on the internet.

The chatbot can also analyze images on the screen. When viewing a photo, it can instantly identify objects. This way of using it is much easier than using Google Lens. Gemini can also summarize a long YouTube video if you don’t have time or simply don’t want to watch the whole video.

Access Information From Your Google Apps

Google Gemini has seamless integration with Google Workspace applications. Thanks to the chatbot, you can get information from Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, etc. This way, you can interact with Google apps without opening them.

You can even ask the chatbot to proofread a document in Google Docs or find information from your Google Drive notes with a simple text query.

Use Gemini to Plan Your Next Trip

Google Workspace is not the only tool that Gemini has integration with; it also works with Google Maps, Google Hotels, and Google Flights. In the Gemini extension menu, you need to turn on the corresponding switches.

Once activated, you can ask Gemini to look up ticket prices, check hotel availability, and determine the best route from the airport to your destination.

When exploring a new city, you can ask Gemini to find nearby restaurants, attractions, and other places to visit on Google Maps.

Talk With Gemini

Google Gemini has one of the best AI chatbot modes on the market, allowing you to have natural and casual conversations instead of typing text queries. All you have to do is click the Live button in the Gemini application and start the conversation.

You can ask anything from the recent football match, get gift ideas, and it can accompany you in cooking and brainstorming creative projects — all without touching the screen. Chatting with Gemini is like talking to a good friend who has answers to all your questions.

Gemini also supports conversations in the background, so you can continue talking to it while using other apps or lock your smartphone and continue the conversation without interruption.

The biggest advantage of Gemini is that all of these features are available completely free of charge and can really improve everyday life.

