TOP 5 Animated movies to understand mental health for children

Inside Out, animated movie. Photo: Screen Rant

Emotional intelligence is one of the most important soft skills nowadays, and no wonder parents want heir children to learn about emotions and mental health. Modern animated movies will be a good start to watch and remember that every one of us was once a child.

Novyny.LIVE shares 5 animated movies to watch with your kids.

Inside Out, 2015

The cartoon introduces young viewers to five basic emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear. The interplay between them unfolds in the mind of a girl named Riley, whose parents' decision forced her to leave her life in Minnesota and move to San Francisco, where she attends a new school.

Soul, 2020

The animated film subtly raises the issue of life and death and reveals the theme of our purpose on earth. The main characters of the movie are musician Joe and unborn soul #22, who meet after Joe has an accident and ends up in the afterlife. Joe is very eager to return to Earth and fulfill his dream of becoming a famous jazz musician.

Wish dragon, 2021

The movie tells the story of an ordinary schoolboy, Dean, from a poor Chinatown, who unexpectedly meets the Pink Dragon (the Wish dragon). Dean has only one dream — to reunite with his childhood friend, who is now the daughter of a successful businessman and belongs to an elite class of society, but the Dragon doesn't know the feeling of friendship that Dean teaches him.

Coco, 2017

The story of Miguel, a boy who wants to be a musician like his great-grandfather, who left his wife for his favorite business, is at the center of this cartoon. Naturally, Miguel's family is not happy about his passion, as they believe that music only brings misfortune.

Ballerina, 2016

A cartoon about how an unbreakable spirit and belief in yourself leads to victory. The story is about a girl named Felice who dreams of becoming a professional ballerina despite her lack of training. Together with her friend Victor, she runs away from her orphanage and goes straight to the Grand Opera in Paris, where she meets Odette, a former ballerina who decides to help Felice realize her dream.

Earlier, we wrote Top 7 family TV shows to watch together, and Top 4 comedies for a cozy evening with friends.