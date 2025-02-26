TOP 4 comedies for evening 3 — cinema for the company

Actor Robert De Niro in the film About My Father. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Watching a film is a great option for a night out with friends. You can discuss the characters together and have a good laugh.

The editorial team of Novyny.LIVE selected comedies that are perfect for watching as a company.

Why Him? (2016)

The film tells the story of how the family with conservative views comes to meet their beloved daughter’s boyfriend. The girl’s lover is a wealthy IT tycoon who is quite eccentric and has strange whims.

Jaxi (2019)

The film tells the story of the young man who is addicted to his smartphone. The protagonist sets up a virtual assistant, Jaxi, in his gadget, who begins to control his every move and manipulate him.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

The film tells the story of the woman who does not believe in true romance. Unexpectedly, the heroine suffers a head injury and begins to perceive the world differently. She experiences chemistry and love in a relationship for the first time.

About My Father (2023)

The main character Sebastian Maniscalco wants to make a beautiful proposal to his girlfriend Ellie. The guy goes to her parents’ luxurious estate with his dad Salvo. The man has a rather peculiar character and this causes a lot of misunderstandings between the families.

