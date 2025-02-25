HBO best miniseries — What to watch at night

The Nevers series. Photo: HBO

Miniseries are becoming increasingly popular, as they are a great way to enjoy a new story without spending a lot of time watching it. HBO can also offer viewers short stories for any taste.

Novyny.LIVE shares five interesting miniseries that can be watched in a single day.

Landscapers (4 episodes)

The plot centers on a quiet couple who are actually hiding a terrible secret. The series was based on real events that took place in the UK in 1998.

Chernobyl (5 episodes)

A shocking drama about the Chernobyl disaster that shook the world in 1986. Based on real events, the series shows the heroism of ordinary people and the consequences of the tragedy that the Soviet government tried to hide.

The Undoing (6 episodes)

The main character is psychoanalyst Grace Fraser, played by Nicole Kidman. She is happily married and has a successful career. One day, under strange circumstances, Grace meets a woman named Elena, who is found dead a few days later. The main character becomes a suspect, and her husband suddenly disappears.

John Adams (7 episodes)

The biographical drama tells the story of the second US president. The series was a triumph at the time, winning 4 Golden Globes and 13 Emmys.

The Nevers (12 episodes)

The story is set in London during the Victorian era. Suddenly, some women begin to awaken to supernatural powers. Now they must unite to confront those who oppose their existence.

