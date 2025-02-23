The best detective TV series with a sharp plot — what to watch

The TV series Luther. Photo: BBC

If you like detective stories where each episode is a new mystery, then this selection is for you. Action-packed stories will make you follow every detail on the screen.

Fascinating investigations and interesting puzzles in the selection of Novyny.LIVE.

Broadchurch

The small town shakes after the body of an 11-year-old boy is found on the coast. Two experienced detectives take up the case, but for some reason, the locals are not ready to make concessions to the investigation.

The Bridge

On the bridge between Denmark and Sweden, the woman’s body is found cut in half and lying right on the border. Two detectives from both countries are assigned to solve the mysterious murder. The case gains momentum as the murderer begins to hint at new crimes.

Luther

Detective Luther is one of the best in his profession in London. With his unusual approach to the case, he can solve any crime, but his dedication to his work is destroying his personal life.

The Killing

The police investigate the killing of the schoolgirl named Rosie. The search for her killer is intertwined with the ongoing political campaign in the city and the attempts of the girl’s family to continue living their lives as usual.

