Turkish TV series with an interesting plot — what is worth watching

Turkish TV series captivate viewers with unexpected plot twists and incredible intensity of emotions. Some of them will definitely grab your attention until the last episode.

The editors of Novyny.LIVE share the top five Turkish series that have received the highest ratings and recognition from viewers.

Resurrection: Ertuğrul

The TV series is set in the 13th century and tells how the Ottoman Empire was born. The main character is Ertuğrul, who laid the foundation for the majestic Empire. The series features historical campaigns, conquests, and, of course, love.

Scene from the TV series "Resurrection: Ertuğrul". Photo: instagram.com/dirilisdizisi

Forbidden Apple

The TV series tells the story of two sisters, Zeynep and Yildiz, who have completely different views on life. They both want to be happy, but each chooses her own path.

Scene from the TV series "Forbidden Apple". Photo: nowtv.com.tr

Inconstant Love

The dramatic story of two people who met by chance and fell in love at first sight. However, she is the daughter of his greatest enemy. Will their love survive all the trials and tribulations?

Scene from the TV series "Inconstant Love". Photo: miayapim

Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters

Fazilet and her two daughters are struggling to make ends meet, but a good marriage can change everything. So the persistent mum tries to link up with the richest family in Istanbul with the help of her daughters.

Scene from the TV series "Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters". Photo: Inter

Fatma

The crime drama tells the story of the woman named Fatma. She is an ordinary cleaner, but in order to find her missing husband, she is ready to do anything, even murder.

Scene from the TV series "Fatma". Photo: Netflix

