TV shows for the whole family — Which series to watch on a family night out

A still from the Young Sheldon. Photo: IMDb

Watching TV shows as a family is a great way to spend time together. In this selection, you can find interesting stories that will appeal to both children and adults.

Novyny.LIVE offers you seven great series that will be a great choice for your family to watch.

Ann with an "E" 2017

Little orphan Ann wants nothing more than to find a real, loving family. By chance, the girl is sent to new foster parents, but they wanted to adopt a boy. Anne tries to get along with her new family and build a happy life.

Lost in Space 2018

The series is set in the year 2046. The Robinson family embarks on a space voyage aboard the Jupiter 2, but due to unexpected circumstances find themselves on an unknown planet.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs 2021

12-year-old Griffin and his family move to the town of Sulphur Springs, where his father has bought an old, abandoned hotel. Together with his new friend, he learns that mysterious secrets are hidden here.

Young Sheldon 2017

Sheldon Cooper stands out with his remarkable intellectual abilities, so he starts high school at the age of nine. The series is a prequel to the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Avatar: The Last Airbender 2024

The story is set in a fictional universe where four nations coexist — the Fire Nation, the Earth Kingdom, the Air Nomads, and the Water Tribes. The protagonist is a boy named Aang, who is chosen to unite the four elements and fight back against evil.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians 2023

A boy named Percy Jackson lives with his mother, unaware that his real father is Poseidon, the god of the seas. Together with his new friends, the schoolboy must go on a dangerous adventure to stop the feud between the gods of Olympus.

Once Upon A Time 2011

The life of 28-year-old Emma changes forever when 10-year-old Henry knocks on her door and claims to be her son. The boy tells her about the secret world and city of Storybrooke, whose inhabitants are actually fairy tale characters who have forgotten who they really are. And Emma, it turns out, is the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming.

