Mufasa — The Lion King sequel breaks records in cinemas

Poster for the film "Mufasa: The Lion King". Photo: instagram.com/disney

The animated film "Mufasa: The Lion King" is breaking records at the box office. The sequel to the 2019 film The Lion King, based on the animated film of the same name, has won the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The Hollywood Reporter writes about it.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" grossed almost $700 million at the box office

Disney’s film premiered on Christmas Eve, December 20, 2024, but the audience’s interest has not waned. Although the animated story received mostly mediocre reviews from critics, the audience took it differently and is still happy to watch it.

Thus, the film about the new adventures of Simba the Lion and his friends has earned more than $670 million at the global box office and continues to grow. Mufasa will be screened in cinemas until February 18, after which it will be officially released on streaming.

The film has already overtaken another animated film, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which was a stunning success, earning over $462 million, which was very unexpected for a threequel.

However, it is unlikely to break the record of the first part of The Lion King. The remake of one of the most famous Disney cartoons earned $1.663 billion at the box office.

