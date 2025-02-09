The best films based on video games — what to watch, a selection for the weekend

Footage from the film Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Photo: screenshot

Sometimes the plot of video games is so exciting that you want to see the stories of the characters on the big screen. Some of these films have become real record holders at the global box office.

Novyny.LIVE shares the rating of the best films based on video games.

The Super Mario Bros. in the cinema

The cult video game captured the hearts of fans not only on the console, but also in the cinema. The animated film from Universal Pictures grossed a record-breaking $1.361 billion at the box office.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The film about the adventures of the irrepressible Sonic the Hedgehog was released on December 26, 2024 and has already taken second place in the top grossing films based on the game. The film’s gross was $462.5 million.

Warcraft: The Beginning

The large-scale fantasy based on the Warcraft Universe brought Universal Pictures $439 million in box office revenue.

Pokémon. Detective Pikachu

The legendary hero of the popular anime about magical creatures has been transformed into the real life detective in the cinema. The Adventures of Pikachu grossed $433 million.

Rampage

The exciting action film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was loved by fans for its spectacular action and intense plot. In total, the film brought in $428 million at the box office.

Uncharted

One of the most famous games about treasure hunters came to life on the big screen, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The action-adventure film brought in $407 million at the box office.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The second part of the acclaimed film is not far behind in the rankings. The sequel to Sonic’s adventures earned $405 million.

Angry Birds in the cinema

At one time, it seemed that absolutely everyone who owned a smartphone was playing Angry Birds. The animated film was also a success in the cinema, bringing in $352 million.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

The film was released almost 15 years ago and still captivates audiences around the world. And for good reason, as it grossed $336 million in cinemas.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

The sixth film in the Resident Evil franchise closes the rankings. The film brought Milla Jovovich worldwide love and $314 million to the film.

Earlier, we wrote that Marvel got into an embarrassment because of the new film poster.

We also share a selection of the best miniseries that can be watched in one evening.