Business movie based on real events — What to watch

Ben Affleck in the movie Air. Photo: rottentomatoes.com

If you need a dose of inspiration and motivation for new achievements, these movies are for you. They tell non-fiction stories about ambition, risk and perseverance.

See five of the best movies about success based on real events in the Novyny.LIVE selection.

The Big Short (2015)

The movie is based on real events that preceded the 2008 financial crisis. It is a story about people who predicted the collapse of the real estate market and made billions. In-depth analysis, excellent acting and humor make this movie interesting and exciting.

Joy (2016)

This is the story of Joy Mangano, a single mother from Long Island who invented a self-wringing mop and created her own business empire. Her example proves that even in the most difficult of times, faith and perseverance can lead to success.

The Founder (2016)

Today, McDonald's is known in every corner of the world, but it would not have been possible without Ray Kroc. It was he who turned the McDonald brothers' roadside café into a business empire.

Air (2023)

The movie is about a young Michael Jordan's collaboration with Nike and the creation of the iconic Air Jordan sneakers. This story changed the sports and fashion industries forever.

Dumb money (2023)

The movie is based on real events involving stock market speculation on GameStop stock. It is a story about how ordinary people can challenge big financial players.

