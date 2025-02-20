Our social media:

The TV series The Last of Us season 2 premiere date revealed

20 February 2025 13:42
20 February 2025 13:42
TV series The Last of Us — the release date of the second season revealed
Scene from the TV series The Last of Us. Photo: instagram.com/thelastofus
HBO Channel announced the premiere date of the TV series The Last of Us. Viewers will see new episodes this spring.

The first posters for the new season have been published on the TV series’ official Instagram page.

The Last of Us Season 2 — release date

The first season of the series conquered viewers and gained a lot of fans around the world. So the team immediately started developing the sequel.

As it became known from the posters published on the TV series’ website, the premiere of the second season is scheduled for April 13, 2025.

Poster for The Last of Us Season 2. Photo: instagram.com/thelastofus

The events of the Season 2 will take place five years after the events of the first part. The plot will focus on the sequel to the game on which the series was based, The Last of Us: Part II.

"Every path has a price," says the TV series’ slogan.

The new poster for the TV series The Last of Us. Photo: instagram.com/thelastofus

The second season will feature Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Moner as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Ariela Barer as Mel. Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara has also joined the cast, but it is not yet known what role she will play in the TV series.

Poster for The Last of Us. Photo: instagram.com/thelastofus

