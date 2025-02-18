The TV series The Pitt has been renewed for a second season — what is known

Poster for the TV series Pitt. Photo: Megogo

The medical drama The Pitt has managed to win over viewers in a short time. The MAX streaming platform has already announced the renewal of the TV series for the second season.

It is reported by Variety.

The TV series The Pitt has been renewed for a second season

The first season of the drama TV series premiered on January 9, 2025. In a short time, the TV series managed to collect favorable reviews from viewers.

And although viewers have not yet seen all the episodes, HBO MAX has decided to extend the drama for a second season.

"It’s been great to see how viewers have embraced The Pitt as an updated story with actors who authentically embody the heroism of doctors and nurses on shift in the emergency department in 2025. Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and Warner Bros. Television has been incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to continuing this journey next season," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Programming at Max Original Programming.

The TV series centers on Robby, the doctor who works in the emergency department of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Hospital. The first season consists of 15 episodes, each of which tells the story of one hour of a doctor’s 15-hour shift. Noah Wyle played the lead role in the TV series.

The TV series is available for Ukrainian viewers on the Megogo platform.

