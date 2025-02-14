The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — the TV series has been extended for the third season

Scene from the TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: instagram.com/theringsofpower

Prime Video has pleased Tolkienists and fantasy fans with good news. The platform has officially renewed the TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for the third season.

The announcement was made on the TV series’ official Instagram page.

What to expect in the new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

In the third season, the audience will be able to see the continuation of the fight against the dark forces of Sauron. In the new episodes, the plot will unfold several years after the events of the second season.

"Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the war of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last" it is said in the release.

It is not yet known at what stage of production the new episodes are at. Therefore, viewers can only hope that they will see the continuation of the sensational story very soon.

