Love TV series in Ukrainian Language — what to watch on Valentine’s Day

If you are looking for stories that will inspire and give you faith in true love, this selection is for you. These Ukrainian TV series have captivated viewers with their stormy feelings and heartbreaking stories.

Here are five of the best Ukrainian love TV series in the selection of Novyny.LIVE.

Cardamom Coffee (2021)

The costume historical drama tells the story of the love of Ukrainian woman Anna and Polish nobleman Adam. Their feelings have to be tested to overcome national and social obstacles.

One Family (2024)

The plans of young lovers Oksana and Maksym were destroyed by the full-scale war. The young man took up arms and went to the front, while Oksana remained in her hometown, which fell under occupation.

Recognise Me (2024)

The main heroine Vera has had a difficult childhood but hopes to find true love. However, she cannot let go of her past. By chance, she meets Bohdan, the war hero who is also struggling with the desire to take revenge on his enemies. This meeting will give them hope of letting go of their grievances.

Daughter-in-law (2024)

The TV series tells the story of the young man who has long been in love with his classmate. However, they are not destined to be together, because the girl’s father dreams of another son-in-law. The lovers will have to overcome many obstacles to stay together.

My Cinema (2024)

The main heroine Sasha loses everything — her confectionery business, her love, and even her faith in herself. By chance, she comes across the script written by her ex and decides to continue his work. Creativity will give Sasha hope for happiness.

