Movies for Valentine's Day — What to watch if you are alone on February 14

We've all celebrated February 14 without a significant other at least once, and that's perfectly normal. If you're spending Valentine's Day alone this year, don't feel bad, because it's a great opportunity to spend the evening with a good movie.

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

The romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock tells the story of a girl who accidentally saves a stranger's life. When she visits the unconscious victim, his family mistakes her for his fiancée. Movie about destiny that never fails to surprise.

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

After a series of career setbacks, Jamie begins working as a pharmaceutical sales representative. During one of his visits to the hospital, he meets Maggie, who has incurable Parkinson's disease. Neither of them is looking for a serious relationship, but feelings can take over. This story inspires us not to be afraid of love, even when it seems impossible.

Love, Rosie (2014)

The movie tells the story of two friends, Rosie and Alex, who have known each other since childhood and decide to go to the United States after high school. After graduation, however, Rosie finds out that she is pregnant by her boyfriend, who has left her. Alex travels to Boston alone, but he and Rosie stay in touch.

Anyone But You (2024)

After one date, the passion between Bea and Ben turns to hate, until fate brings them together at Bea's sister's wedding. They decide to make peace and pretend to be a couple in love for the duration of the wedding. This movie will definitely cheer you up and remind you that there is only one step from hate to love.

