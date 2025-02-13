The best love films of all time — what to watch on February 14

Scene from the film The Notebook. Photo: screenshot

Love is one of the main themes in cinema, and some stories become true classics that you want to watch again and again. On the eve of Valentine’s Day, we recall cult films about unforgettable feelings.

Find out about the most romantic films in the history of cinema in the material by Novyny.LIVE.

Titanic (1997)

An incredible dramatic story has become synonymous with the word "love", and Jack and Rose are one of the most touching couples in the history of cinema. No wonder the film won 11 Oscars and broke all box office records.

The Notebook (2004)

The film about the lives of Noah and Ellie proves that true feelings never disappear. This film has been called one of the most romantic stories of all time.

Ghost (1990)

The beautiful and touching story of Sam and Molly gives hope that even after death, love will live on. And what about the scene with the potter’s wheel to the song Unchained Melody?

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

There have been many adaptations of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, but this one with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes has its own special charm. The film is called a true hymn to love.

Before Sunrise (1995)

Just one night in Vienna after a chance meeting will change Jesse and Céline’s lives. Their conversations, looks and romantic atmosphere make you believe that love at first sight does exist.

