Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt — F-1 new trailer

Brad Pitt. Photo: Reuters

The new trailer for the Formula 1 sports drama starring Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is being actively discussed online. Fans are already looking forward to the movie's premiere.

The movie's trailer was presented during the Super Bowl and then posted on YouTube.

Formula 1 with Brad Pitt — new trailer

The movie tells the story of race car driver Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. After a terrible accident, he has to leave Formula 1 and look for a new way. Then the owner of the team, played by Gavier Bardem, offers him to become a mentor for the rookie prodigy Joshua Pierce.

The sports drama has captured the attention of moviegoers and racing fans alike. They expect the film to deliver as much emotion and excitement as the Formula 1 races.

"I'm glad there is finally a movie about Formula 1, it's so rare!"

"It's what we've been waiting for from car movies for so long!"

"It's been a long time since we've had a racing movie! I'm betting big on this one".

"Oh, that looks damn cool!"

Fans also appreciated the cast. At first glance, Pitt and Bardem seemed to make a great tandem.

"Pitt was born for this role".

"A movie with Bardem can't be bad".

"It's worth watching just for the actors".

