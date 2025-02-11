Mission Impossible 8 with Tom Cruise — teaser and release date

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Photo: instagram.com/missionimpossible

The Paramount Pictures film company presented the new teaser for the long-awaited sequel to the Mission Impossible franchise. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has returned to the role of Ethan Hunt.

The film company published the teaser on YouTube.

"Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning" — the new teaser

The new look at the epic story was shown to the audience during the Super Bowl on February 9. The eighth installment of the legendary franchise promises fans even more action and extreme on screen. In addition, events will unfold in different parts of the world — from the USA to Africa.

Traditionally, Cruise performed a number of very dangerous stunts on his own, which the audience will see in the film. According to the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, the action film will keep you in suspense until the very last minute.

The premiere of "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning" will be released on May 23, 2025.

