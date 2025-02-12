Best films with unpredictable endings — what to watch in the evening

Scene from the film Shutter Island. Photo: screenshot

We have made a new selection for the evening for those who like suspenseful plots and unexpected twists and turns. These films will definitely surprise you with an unexpected ending and make you watch them again to see new details.

Seven interesting films with unpredictable endings in the material by Novyny.LIVE.

Secret Window (2004)

The psychological thriller based on Stephen King’s story tells the story of writer Mort Rainey, played by Johnny Depp. His life is a complete disaster, and recently, a stranger has appeared on his doorstep accusing him of plagiarism. However, Mort is sure that he wrote his novel himself.

Shutter Island (2010)

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio can be called one of the best representatives of its genre. Even those who have watched the film several times will see new unexpected details and hidden secrets.

The Girl on the Train (2016)

Every day, the woman watches the seemingly perfect couple from the train window. But one day, she becomes part of a terrible mystery when the stranger in the window suddenly disappears.

The Invisible Guest (2016)

The young businessman Adrián Doria wakes up in his hotel room to find the body of his lover. The police accuse him of murder, but Adrián is convinced that he did not do it. In order to prove his innocence, he hires a lawyer who wants to find out the truth by any means necessary.

Get Out (2017)

Photographer Chris goes to visit his girlfriend Rose’s parents. The family welcomes their daughter’s boyfriend with open arms, but that’s only at first glance. Chris has no idea what awaits him next.

Perfect Strangers (2017)

Seven friends get together for dinner and decide to play an unusual game — they openly read the messages on their phones. The unexpected secrets revealed will change their relationships forever.

Parasite (2019)

The Kim couple and their children, son Ki-woo and daughter Ki-jung live below the poverty line and struggle to make ends meet. One day, Ki-woo receives an offer to work for the wealthy family and decides to change his family’s life.

Earlier, we shared the selection of Turkish TV series that will draw you in with their plot.

Also, find out which TV shows to watch with the whole family.