Miniseries about love — what to watch on Valentine’s Day

Scene from the TV series One Day. Photo: Netflix

Spend Valentine’s Day with your soul mate in a cosy, romantic atmosphere with a warm blanket, your favourite treats and the best love TV series. Immerse yourself in a whirlwind of feelings with the main characters.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of romantic miniseries that you can watch on the evening of February 14.

Scenes from a Marriage (5 episodes)

An emotional story about the couple going through love, loss, conflict and reconciliation. The incredible chemistry of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac will definitely not leave you indifferent.

Scene from the TV series Scenes from a Marriage. Photo: HBO

Pride and Prejudice (6 episodes)

A classic of romantic stories. Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy are one of the most famous couples in the history of literature. Their story of misunderstanding, passionate feelings and true love will definitely put you in a romantic mood.

Scene from the TV series Pride and Prejudice. Photo: screenshot

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (6 episodes)

The spinoff of the acclaimed series The Bridgertons tells the story of Queen Charlotte of England and her husband George III. If you like passionate stories, colourful costumes and real emotions, this TV series is for you.

Scene from the TV Series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Photo: Netflix

Love Life (10 episodes)

The plot focuses on the young American woman Derby Carter, who moves to New York in search of herself. In the city of opportunities, the girl tries not only to build a career but also to find true love.

Scene from the TV series Love Life. Photo: screenshot

Normal People (12 episodes)

The series tells the story of Marianne and Connell, who have known each other since high school. Together they go through love and separation, and despite everything, they hope not to lose each other.

Scene from the TV series Normal People. Photo: Hulu

One Day (14 episodes)

The film adaptation of the popular novel by David Nicholls tells the story of Emma and Dexter, who met during their graduation from the University. After that, they meet again every year on July 15.

Scene from the TV series One Day. Photo: Netflix

Modern Love (16 episodes)

An anthology series based on real stories that once appeared in The New York Times. Each episode will tell you a different love story.

Scene from the TV series Modern Love. Photo: TMDB

As a reminder, Netflix released the TV series about the scandalous blogger-fraudster pretending to have cancer.

We also talked about the best Turkish TV series that would captivate you with its plot.