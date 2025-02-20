The film "Peaky Blinders" will get its sequel — what is known

Cillian Murphy in "Peaky Blinders". Photo: BBC Television Centre

The screenwriter Steven Knight hinted at expanding the cinematic universe of the already cult TV series "Peaky Blinders". Very soon, viewers will see the first film continuing the story of the Shelby family.

Knight told about it on the BBC Breakfast show.

"Peaky Blinders" to get its sequel

The shooting of the new film about Tom Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, and his family ended on December 13. According to Knight, the film is currently in post-production. So viewers will be able to watch the premiere on Netflix in 2026.

However, this film will not be the final one. The screenwriter hinted that the team has no plans to stop and is working on the development of the new project based on "Peaky Blinders".

"No one will be disappointed because it’s really incredible. It’s a very fitting way to end this part of "Peaky Blinders"," Knight said.

Scene from the fim "Peaky Blinders". Photo: instagram.com/peakyblindersofficial

He didn’t reveal all the cards, so fans can only guess whether they are going to see the film or the TV series.

"I am not allowed to announce anything. But all I can say is that the world of "Peaky Blinders" will be expanding," Knight added.

