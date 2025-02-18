Johnny Depp is likely to return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow

Actor Johnny Depp in the film Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo: pirates.disney.com

The famous Hollywood actor Johnny Depp may return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. Its release date is still unknown.

TheDisInsider publication writes about it, quoting its own sources.

Johnny Depp will return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow

It is noted that the American film studio The Walt Disney Studios is already preparing to start production of the film on one of the Hollywood film sets.

Insiders claim that Johnny Depp will return to his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

The legendary actor himself has not yet commented on this information. The Walt Disney Studios has also not disclosed any details of the new film and its release date is still unknown.

The latest installment of Pirates of the Caribbean (Dead Men Tell No Tales) was released in 2017 and grossed USD 795.9 million against a budget of USD 230-320 million.

