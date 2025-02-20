Desperate Housewives-style shows — What to watch

The series "Desperate Housewives". Photo: ABC

If you love watching Desperate Housewives, then this collection will definitely appeal to you — luxurious suburbs, family secrets, hidden intrigues and true female friendship.

The editorial team of Novyny.LIVE tells you about six series with a similar atmosphere that will keep you coming back for more.

Why Women Kill

The series tells the story of three different women who lived in the same house at different times. Each of them has secrets, betrayals and even murder in their lives. By the way, the series is from the creators of Desperate Housewives.

Devious Maids

The main characters are four maids who work in the homes of wealthy Beverly Hills residents. During a loud party in one of the mansions, the owners find a dead employee. Then the friends decide to find out the details of the girl's mysterious death on their own.

Big little lies

The life of a small town is shattered by a gruesome murder during a school charity ball. The story revolves around five mothers whose children attended the school, and each of them has a secret.

Sex/Life

Billie, a mother of two and a stay-at-home mom, lives in a country house with her family. Her marriage is stable, but sometimes Billie is plunged into memories of her troubled past.

Revenge

The story is set in the town of Hampton, near New York City. A new resident, Emily Thorne, suddenly arrives in town. However, she is not looking for a quiet life in the cozy suburb, but for revenge.

