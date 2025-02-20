Zero Day TV series released on Netflix — premiere

Robert De Niro in the TV series Zero Day. Photo: Netflix

The new political thriller Zero Day premiered on the Netflix streaming platform. American actor Robert De Niro played the lead role in the miniseries.

The TV series is already available to watch on Netflix.

Robert De Niro played the Former President of the United States

The events in the TV series unfold after the horrific cyberattack that left hundreds of victims across America. The Former President of the United States named George Mullen, played by De Niro, has to head the commission and find those responsible for the cybercrime. However, in his search for the perpetrators, he will face not only other people’s ambitions, lies, and ulterior motives, but also his own dark secrets.

In addition to De Niro, the series stars Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, and Angela Bassett.

The first season has six episodes, which are already available for viewing in Ukrainian dubbing.

Earlier, the release date of the second season of the TV series The Last of Us was revealed. Also, the author of Peaky Blinders hinted at the new project based on the popular TV series.