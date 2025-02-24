From dramas to thrillers — Top Netflix movies to watch

A still from the Y Tu Mamá También movie. Photo: screenshot

Sometimes it can feel overwhelming to choose a movie to watch with Netflix having too many movies! We are here to help and offer you 5 movies on Netflix that are worth watching — choose one according to your mood.

List courtesy of WIRED.

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, 2017

People behave as they please, and hooligans broke into the house of the sensitive and slightly depressed Ruth. They stole her grandmother's spoon, but the police don't take the woman's complaint seriously, so Ruth teams up with a slightly crazy neighbor to put the bullies in their place.

The Two Popes, 2019

The biographical story will tell the story of the leaders of the Catholic Church — a staunch conservative and current Pope Joseph Ratzinger and a reformist Jorge Bergoglio, who has yet to try for the honorary title. They have different views on how theology should be interpreted, but they share the same goal of serving their God.

Y Tu Mamá También, 2001

Two young guys decide to travel to Mexico to have fun and enjoy the hot sun. There, at a festival, they meet a Spanish beauty named Luisa. The girl is suffering from unrequited love and needs good company where she can relax and heal her broken heart. The young people invite her to come with them to an amazing beach where all dreams and fantasies come true.

Parasite, 2019

The story revolves around the members of the enterprising Kim family, who live in a basement and are constantly fighting because of their difficult financial situation. Until recently, Ki-taek was in the service and his salary was the only stable source of income for the family, but now, after an unexpected layoff, they have lost that income as well. Tensions are rising every day.

The Babadook, 2014

One day, a little boy asks his mother to lull him to sleep and to read him a book about the Babadook — an insidious demon who hides in dark corners and makes people do terrible things. Since then, Robbie has been losing his peace of mind, and Amelia is slowly going crazy with him — she too is beginning to see the Babadook...

